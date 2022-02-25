Children from the age of 12 can, if they wish to, also get a Pfizer/BioNTech booster shot against the coronavirus. Health Minister Ernst Kuipers decided to allow this now that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave a positive advice on the matter. He previously said he wanted to allow it as soon as the EMA approved.

Currently, only adults can get a booster shot in the Netherlands. Early this month, the Health Council said that there were no medical reasons to offer all teenagers a booster shot. However, customization should be possible for young people with an immune disorder or who want to protect a vulnerable loved one. Kuipers accepted that advice but did say that if the EMA gives the green light for a booster shot for the age group 12 and up, teenagers "In a broader sense" will have the opportunity to get the extra vaccination.

The EMA now concluded that the immune system's response to a booster shot in adolescents is "at least" as great as that in adults. The booster shot is also safe for young people, according to the agency. The agency relies on Israeli data about the vaccination of young people, among other things.

Kuipers asked the RIVM and GGD GHOR Neerland to start offering booster shots for adolescents in the short term.