One person was killed Friday afternoon after a tree was knocked over by the wind, falling onto the victim. The tree fell at about 3 p.m. on the Aalsmeerweg in Amsterdam-Zuid, according to the Amsterdam-Amstelland fire brigade.

Op de Aalsmeerweg ging vanmiddag nog een boom omhttps://t.co/hJFyvs7pv6 pic.twitter.com/MoscFhfiVk — AT5 (@AT5) February 18, 2022

Firefighters freed the person out from under the tree. They were then transported to an area hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"The police are in the process of notifying the family," the fire service said on Twitter.

The incident happened shortly after the wind began to intensify due to Storm Eunice. The KNMI issued a Code Red weather alert for five provinces, including Noord-Holland, and multiple authorities issued warnings that people should remain inside for the duration of the storm.

Gusts of wind at the coast could reach up to 150 km/h in the most exceptional circumstance. The strongest gust in Amsterdam measured at about 126 km/h, Weerplaza said at about 4:20 p.m.