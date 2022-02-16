The Cabinet withdrew the legislative proposal for the controversial 2G coronavirus access policy, which only allows access to people vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19. But that does not apply to the bill for using coronavirus access passes with the 3G policy, which also allows access to people who tested negative, in the workplace. Minister Ernst Kuipers of Public Health announced that in a letter to parliament.

The Cabinet wants to see "whether it is wise" to keep the option of a coronavirus access pass in the workplace "in the toolbox." According to the bill, employers can only require an access pass from employees in those sectors whose visitors must also show an access pass.

The bill will likely be redundant because the coronavirus access pass will disappear in its entirety on February 25. But the Cabinet is also keeping its general use "in the toolbox." In the letter to parliament, Kuipers kept the option open that the coronavirus access pass with 3G access policy could be needed again at some point "from an epidemiological point of view."

In the unlikely event that the access pass makes a return, it may be good to have the option of asking employees to show the pass, Kuipers said. "The Council of State previously indicated that it is not logical to ask visitors for a coronavirus access pass in places, but not employees who come into contact with visitors," stressed the Minister. He said he wants to take the time "for further research" to possibly improve the arrangement "in the slightly longer term."