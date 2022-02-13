Next week, the Cabinet will inform the Tweede Kamer about the possibilities of sending weapons to Ukraine, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra. On Saturday, he urged Dutch nationals to leave Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

The government in Kyiv has asked the Netherlands for arms because of the military threat from Russia. Over 120,000 Russian soldiers have gathered along Ukraine’s border and the U.S. fears another Russian invasion of the neighboring country is imminent.

Hoekstra will also clarify next week whether possible arms deliveries will continue if Russia has already invaded. Ukraine must be able to defend itself, he said on Saturday. It has not been disclosed which weapons Kyiv has requested.

The situation in Ukraine is “very worrying,” Hoekstra said. After consultation with allies, among other things, the Cabinet has decided to issue a travel warning for the whole country of Ukraine and has called on Dutch nationals to leave the country quickly.

Dutch nationals in Ukraine must primarily take responsibility for coming back, Hoekstra said. One hundred and thirty-five Dutch people have been reported to the embassy. Although commercial flights are currently departing from Ukraine, KLM will stop flights into the country.