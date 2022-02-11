A Special Forces soldier has been arrested on suspicion of preparing drug imports, embezzlement of military goods, involvement in arms trafficking, and illegal possession of weapons. The Oost-Nederland Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed this on Thursday after reporting by De Telegraaf.

The OM said that the soldier was arrested on February 1 and arraigned by the court in Arnhem three days later. The court extended his pre-trial detention by 14 days.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military, is investigating the man. Marechaussee officers searched two addresses in Rotterdam and the barracks where the man is stationed.

According to De Telegraaf, the suspect is a sergeant major and regularly stayed in Suriname on behalf of the Korps Commandotropen. The suspect was identified and arrested in an investigation into the criminal organization allegedly led by Ridouan Taghi, according to De Telegraaf.