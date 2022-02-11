Intensive care units in the Netherlands were treating 189 patients with Covid-19 on Friday afternoon, the lowest total since October 24. The total decreased by nine patients in a day after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths, according to the LCPS.

There were 1,351 patients in regular care wards, a net increase of 36. That pushed the combined number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals up to 1,540, reflecting a 13 percent increase in a week. A similar increase would put the total at about 1,750.

Hospitals admitted 219 patients with the disease in the past 24 hours, nine of whom were sent directly to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 193 patients each of the past seven days, slightly more than the previous week. That remained near the highest level in seven weeks.

The RIVM also reported that 80,723 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Thursday and Friday morning. Over the past ten days, an average of 86,272 were diagnosed with the infection on a daily basis.

About 59.2 percent of people tested positive between February 3-9, an improvement from 60.6 percent a week earlier. About 136,327 were tested each day during the recent week-long period, down from nearly 144,000 the previous period.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (2,994), Rotterdam (2,192), and Utrecht (1,889).