As expected, a majority of Tweede Kamer members voted against the 2G coronavirus access pass system. In that proposal, only people considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who recently recovered from a diagnosed infection are allowed to enter certain locations where a coronavirus access pass must be shown. The current 3G method also allows entry to those who have tested negative for the viral infection within 24 hours of using their pass, but that would no longer have been in option in the 2G plan.

The motion from MP Pieter Omtzigt and the SGP parliamentary faction called on the Cabinet to withdraw their bill. Coalition party ChristenUnie was among those in favor of the motion.

The bill had already been put on hold by the previous Cabinet at the end of last year, because it was not certain whether there would be sufficient support for it. As the new health minister, Ernst Kuipers first wanted to acquire more research into the effects of the 2G proposal, he said last week. In the meantime, he said the proposal will not be discussed. However, many parliamentary groups want the proposal to be completely shelved, before it is openly discussed again.

After much deliberation, the PvdA announced on Wednesday that it would vote in favor of the motion from Omtzigt and the SGP. This created a majority. In response, Kuipers said that he would respect the wishes of the Tweede Kamer.

The PvdA said their vote was not a matter of principle. A spokesperson said the party members were annoyed that the Cabinet still has not substantiated its claim that the 2G access passes are necessary, and that it has not addressed critics who say that the present coronavirus situation no longer requires the far-reaching measure. Should the coronavirus situation get out of hand in the future, the PvdA could look at it again, the spokesperson said.

The CDA also announced that it was against 2G, because it has no added value in the current situation. However, the party does not consider it proper procedure to withdraw the proposal. It is customary for the Tweede Kamer to debate it, and then vote down a proposal if necessary.