Girls in closed youth care institutions were forced to take contraception, according to investigative journalistic platform Pointer after conversations with former employees and former patients. Contraception isn't only imposed upon entering the institution but also a condition for getting leave.

Closed youth care institutions care for children who would pose a risk to themselves or those around them without treatment, for example, due to domestic violence or sexual abuse.

Pointer found that some institutions force teenage girls whose physical integrity was violated in the past to take contraceptives. Often without explanation or information bout what they're taking. If they refuse to take the contraceptive, they're sometimes confined to their rooms until they give in. Just another choice taken away from them.

According to Andre den Exter, associate professor of Health Law at Erasmus School of Law, compulsory care for people with mental health problems is regulated by the Mandatory Mental Health Care Act (Wvggz), which can only be used after a court ordered it. Youth care institutions are not allowed to impose mandatory contraception or any other medication without the court ruling it is necessary, Den Exter said to Pointer.

"It is the most far-reaching decision you can make, so the judge really needs to be convinced there is no other option," Den Exter said. "If that doesn't happen, it is not allowed. Then it is illegal and a violation of physical integrity." None of the women Pointer spoke to had a judge rule that they must take contraception.