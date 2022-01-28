The Disney movie The Lion King still has a heavy influence on what Netherlands residents name their cats. Last year, Simba was the most popular name for male cats, and Nala came in second place for female cats, pet insurer Petplan reported based on new kittens insured last year. Luna was the most popular name for female cats.

If you call Simba, Luna, or Nala on the street, there's a good chance that more than just your cat will respond. The three names also topped the list in 2020. In 2019, Nala and Simba were first and second, and Luna came in fourth. "So (most) Dutch cat owners lack originality. But we also have to admit: Simba and Luna are fun to call," Pet Plan said.

Some Netherlands residents decided to lean towards silly when naming their kittens, with cats named after beer, the internet, and coffee. Biertje was the most chosen silly cat name last year, followed by Wifi, Lucky Lamborghini, and Espresso.

Most popular names for male cats in 2021:

Simba Tommy Max Loki Milo Pablo Gizmo Boris Charlie Felix

Most popular names for female cats in 2021: