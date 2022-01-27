The Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) and the Council for Public Health and Society (RVS) called on the Cabinet on Thursday to quickly develop a long-term vision for fighting the coronavirus that focuses on citizens' quality of life.

According to the SCP and RVS, the pandemic has exposed capacity problems in healthcare and inequality of opportunity in education, among other things. It is precisely these kinds of social issues that the government must tackle in the future perspective, they appealed. "That requires political choices on where we want to go as a country and how we get there.

The organizations also point out that citizens are confronted with the impact of the coronavirus policy in various roles, such as employee, carer, or parent. "The various direct and indirect effects of this crisis approach on livelihoods, housing, work, and education must be part of the policymaking," the organizations said. "In addition, people want to feel heard and taken seriously."

The SCP and RVS also recommended being more transparent about the value considerations made when formulating the policy. "Take as a starting point, for example, keeping education open and taking educational disadvantages and the mental health of young people into account. Also involve sociologists, economists, behavioral experts, humanities scientists, ethicists, and experts by experience."