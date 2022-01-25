Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers announced a lighter set of coronavirus restrictions during a press conference on Tuesday. In doing so, they relaxed most remaining lockdown restrictions to their mildest point since the outbreak of the Omicron variant, even as Covid-19 hospitalizations may be on the rise for the first time in seven weeks, and daily coronavirus infections are known to be about 60,000 per day.

Opening up further on Wednesday could lead to 100,000 infections per day, or more, Kuipers conceded. He said it is critical that people follow all restrictions, especially those related to social distancing, ventilation, hygiene, and face mask use.

Working from home will remain an urgent advisory, but all bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, museums, theaters, zoos, and amusement parks will be allowed to open their doors to the public, as will sports stadiums and events with fixed seating. All locations may open their doors daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands from January 26

All locations are allowed to open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

People are required to keep 1.5 meters away from each other at all locations.

Households may receive up to 4 guests over 13 years of age per day. There is no limit to guests 12 years of age or under.

People should use a self-test kit when visiting a location outside of their home, or going to a crowded location.

A face mask obligation remains in effect for public transportation users from the age of 13.

Face mask obligations will be in effect for all visitors from the age of 13 at public indoor spaces such as shops, cinemas and hospitality businesses. The mask may be removed when seated.

Face mask obligations will be in effect for all visitors from the age of 13 at museums, and other cultural sites.

Face masks are recommended in indoor and outdoor locations where it is impossible to keep a 1.5 meter distance from others.

Fixed seating is mandatory in all indoor public spaces, such as hospitality businesses, theaters and cinemas .

A coronavirus access pass is mandatory for everyone aged 13 and over in catering industry locations, theaters, concert venues, museums, indoor sports locations, cinemas, zoos, amusement parks, saunas and casinos.

Maximum capacity for museums and other locations with a constant flow of visitors is a maximum of 1 visitor per 5 square meters of space, up to a maximum of 1,250 people per room.

At locations where a fixed seat is required, capacity is limited to keeping people safely separated by 1.5 meters. This is approximately 1/3 of the regular capacity.

For indoor sporting contests, events, and arts and culture venues, a maximum of 1,250 people per room applies.

Large events (with more than 1,250 visitors) with fixed seats, are only allowed outside.

Events without a fixed seat, such as festivals, are not yet allowed.

The work from home advice was adapted to, “Work at home. Can't do that? Always keep 1.5 meters away at work.”

Quarantine rules changing

People no longer have to quarantine after contact with a positive tested person if you have no symptoms of Covid-19, if they are either:

a child or student who attends childcare, primary education or secondary education;

a MBO or higher education student under the age of 18;

a worker who has agreed with their employer that they are an employee in an essential business process who meets certain conditions;

a person who has received a booster shot more than one week earlier;

a person who has tested positive for coronavirus less than 8 weeks ago, and recovered from the infection.

All others are to self-isolate for ten days, unless they are able to produce a negative coronavirus test from the GGD on or after day five.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus infection are to remain in quarantine for at least seven days. They can then leave quarantine once they have been asymptomatic for 24 hours. The quarantine duration can last up to 14 days in total.