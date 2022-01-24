On Sunday, a fisherman found a bag full of human skulls in the Spui river near Zuidland. This after he had already called the police because he found multiple skulls in the river on Friday. According to the police, the 10 to 15 skulls don't look like a recent crime, Rijnmond reports.

On Friday, Erik Sagan took his canoe to go fishing near Zuidland when he noticed something that looked like a skull next to his foot. "I thought: is this real or not? There was a bag with it, so I suspected the worst. And yes, there were more skulls and lower jaws in there," he said to Rijnmond. He called the police, who came to retrieve the skulls for investigation.

On Sunday, Erik went back to the water for peace of mind, he said. "I wanted to get rid of the fear that was haunting in my head," he said. Bad luck for him. He found another bag of skulls and again had to call the police.

The forensic team told Erik that the skulls seemed old, and they found glue residue on them. "So it was probably a hobbyist, a collector. It's a weird hobby," Erik said. "For some reason, that person apparently wanted to get rid of it."

In het Spui bij Zuidland zijn vrijdag en vandaag tientallen botresten gevonden, waaronder meer dan tien schedels. De Forensische Opsporing en Zeehavenpolitie hebben de resten veiliggesteld voor onderzoek.https://t.co/j1Ln7g5g5h pic.twitter.com/7AY1t1hPiD — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) January 23, 2022