Utrecht drug dealer and Taghi informant Ebrahim B., also known as Slager, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Spain last weekend. A woman walking her dog found the body of the 52-year-old in a burned-out car in Cádiz, according to Het Parool.

Dutch Public Prosecution Services confirmed the man's identity on Saturday.

B. is known as the arch-rival of crime boss Ridouan Taghi. B. provided Dutch officials with valuable information on Taghi in 2015. One year later, two close contacts of Buzhu were murdered. According to Het Parool, B. was also on Taghi's hitlist and said he had survived several assassination attempts in the past.

While B. lived in the Netherlands, he had been a drug dealer in Utrecht. He was supposed to appear in court during the Marengo process at the end of last year. It was unclear if B. indeed showed up to the court date.

Spanish officials are still investigating B.'s death.