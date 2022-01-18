The Rutte IV Cabinet plans to continue working on a socially connected country in which people look out for each other. We must work together on tolerance and equality, and act against attempts to fuel social tensions and "dismiss hard scientific knowledge as just an opinion," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in his government statement, with which he presented his new Cabinet to parliament, NOS reports.

Rutte said that it is not normal to undermine democratically taken decisions. He called on politicians to treat each other with respect. "We must protect and defend what is essential. That is a task that concerns us all, within politicos and beyond."

The new Cabinet wants to collaborate with all positive forces within and outside political The Hague, Rutte said. He wants to work on a new political culture, but he cannot do it alone, he said, calling it an outstretched hand to the other parties in parliament. According to him, the first step to a different political culture lies in the coalition agreement. "That is not settled with detailed agreements signed in blood. It leaves room for political and social debate and, therefore, influence on it," Rutte said.

Rutte stressed that the Netherlands is facing fundamental changes. He quickly summarized some of the main points in the coalition agreement, acknowledging that these are just words on paper "We, of course, have to show it in practice. That is the attitude with which this Cabinet presents itself."

The Prime Minister also said that his fourth Cabinet wants to be there for all residents of the Netherlands. "Certainly for that large group of people we don't always hear," he said. "The resilience of the great silent majority deserves support."