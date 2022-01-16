The eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai near the island state of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean led to a shock wave that was also observable in the Netherlands.

According to Weer.nl, air pressure skyrocketed suddenly across the country around 8 p.m. on Saturday, after which the pressure plummeted again quickly.

The weather service said the powerful eruption moved a vast amount of air at once, "Such a shockwave causes large fluctuation in the air pressure suddenly. People don't feel it, but the barometers across the world showed considerable changes today."

Although fluctuations in air pressure often occur, for example, due to heavy thunderstorms, the situation was exceptional, according to Weer.nl. The eruption occurred 16,000 kilometers away. Roughly 45 minutes after the shockwave hit the country, the air pressure returned to normal.



The volcanic eruption also caused tsunami waves which are expected to hit coastal areas in, among other places, Chile, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, the United States and New Zealand.