The Cabinet is allocating an extra 250 million euros for a subsidy scheme in which Groningen residents can receive 10,000 euros to help pay for home improvements, or to make their homes more sustainable. Initially, 220 million euros was available for the scheme, but there was such a high level of interest that the money ran out on the first day residents could apply for it.

There were very long queues at the desks processing the applications in person. As a result, 25,000 households were likely to be left behind.

"I regret the course of events and immediately said on Monday that I would do my best to see if I could solve this," said Hans Vijlbrief, the state secretary whose portfolio includes mining issues. "It is only right that all those Groningen residents who stood in line for hours without results - literally left out in the cold in person and digitally - that they too can submit the application.”

Earthquakes caused by gas extraction have plagued Groningen for decades. Thousands of homes are slated to be upgraded because they do not meet safety standards, but in many cases this actually leads to demolition of the home followed by new construction.

Not everyone qualifies for the more extensive reinforcement program, leaving many people unsure about how to handle the situation without knowing whether investments in their home will pay off. That is among the reasons why some perform little to no maintenance on their homes. This subsidy scheme was set up for this group, in consultation with regional leaders.

Vijlbrief is going to Groningen for two days at the beginning of next week to speak with victims, administrators and interest groups there.