Storeowners asked the new Cabinet to reopen non-essential stores. Entrepreneurs said that non-essential stores could open again safely, with precautions such as a maximum number of visitors, social distancing and face masks.

That is also what society is asking for, retail association INretail said. The representative is submitting a request to reopen approximately 56,000 stores to the New Cabinet, which King Willem-Alexander will swear in on Monday.

The retail sector was also upset that many Dutch consumers crossed the border to Belgium to go shopping.

INretail does not want a policy where the country moves from one lockdown to the next. The organization reminded that the coronavirus will continue to be around for the time being and it is essential to learn to live with the virus.

The retail association said they could restrict the maximum number of people if infection numbers rise. Panic at an increasing number of positive tests is therefore unnecessary, according to the organization.