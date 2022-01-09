Police discovered a large illegal party with over 400 guests in the industrial area in Haarlem in the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Given the size of the party, several police units and the Marechaussee were called to end the party. The partygoers departed peacefully when police arrived. Police did not take anyone into custody or hand out any fines.

The party seemed to have been professionally organized. A high-quality sound system, a bar with a price list, bank card terminals and toilets were also found at the party. Guests had to pay an entry fee to attend.

Authorities are still investigating who organized the party.