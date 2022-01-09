The Netherlands' driver's licenses department CBR wants to make it more difficult for candidates to do their practical driver's license test to increase the chance of success and shorten waiting times. In the future, two driving schools must give their approval before a student is allowed to take their driving test, CBR director Alexander Pecthold said in De Telegraaf.

Pecthold told the newspaper that an exam has to be aborted about 3,000 times per year because the candidate is driving too dangerously. To prevent driving schools from sending students to the driving test too quickly, he wants another school to look at the student's driving skills first.

"So you take a lesson at driving school A, and if your instructor thinks you are ready to drive, you take a lesson at driving school B, who also has to agree that you are ready for an exam," explained Pechtold in De Telegraaf. Only then can a date be set for the driving test. As far as he is concerned, the CBR will implement the plan as soon as possible. No political input is needed for this measure. "We are already running a pilot with it."

During previous lockdowns, all exams and tests at the CBR had to be canceled. This caused significant backlogs, which the organization is trying to eliminate in various ways.