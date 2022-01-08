Nearly a quarter of all benefits fraud cases in 2021 came from Rotterdam, making the municipality the Dutch front-runner, Trouw reported. Out of the 579 appeals filed in the category of social assistance benefits last year, 133 came from Rotterdam, according to the Central Appeals Council (CRvB).

The municipality focuses extra attention on where benefit receivers spend their money. Last year, Rotterdam demanded sums ranging between 4,000 and 22,000 euros back from 20 residences that were said to have gambled away their benefits. Benefit receivers who gamble are no longer entitled to government support.

The municipality also launched an investigation into people who regularly received money from a third party. One man had to repay 40,000 euros after it turned out his parents gave him 300 euros each month to buy food.

The municipality wins benefit fraud court cases around 80 percent of the time. For an appeal to reach the CRvB, the beneficiary needs to have been proven wrong already by the municipality and by a lower court.

The municipality said they also softened their tone in some aspects. "Conversations have become less controlling and more people-oriented," a municipal spokesperson told the Trouw. For example, the municipality no longer immediately issues fines when a small mistake is made.