

The body of missing 17-year-old boy Sam Hooftman from Overveen was found in the water in Haarlem on Friday.

Volunteers looking for the boy who disappeared in the night from Wednesday discovered the body in the water in the Leidsevaart around six p.m., NH Nieuws reported.

The boy was reported missing shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday after not returning home from a party close to the Heemstede-Aerdenhout station.

Hundreds of people helped search for the boy in the following days and the family distributed many flyers across the area.

Police ruled the boy's death an accident on Saturday. According to investigators, the boy fell into the water and drowned.