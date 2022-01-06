Julia and Noah are the most popular baby names of 2021. Last year, 753 girls were named Julia, and 945 boys were named Noah. Noha was also at the top in 2020. That year, Emma was the most commonly given girl's name.

The girl's name Mila (given 696 times) is the most popular after Julia, according to the Social Insurance Bank in its annual overview. 648 girls were named Emma, which dropped to third place.

Among the boys, Lucas came in second place (734 times). Third place went to Shem (653 times).

In 2021 (up to and including November), 177,473 babies were born in the Netherlands: 90,943 boys and 86,530 girls. The Social Insurance Bank sees which names newborn babies are given through the payment of child benefits.

According to Gerrit Bloothooft, an onomastics researcher at Utrecht University, the popularity of first names in the Netherlands is not isolated. He sees an international trend. "The number one among the boys is an international top name, just like Lucas, Liam, James, and Finn. Emma, Julia, and Sophie have led the girls for ten years now. These are also internationally popular names, just like Mila and the now rapidly emerging Olivia. America, in particular, seems to be leading the way."

Bloothooft called it striking that "Old Testament - and short - names are in demand." Examples include Shem, Levi, Saar, and Sara. The Netherlands should not expect a completely different list of names anytime soon. "Changes in popularity are slow but steady," said Bloothooft. "Only after about 25 years, a generation, do we see a new top list.

The top 10 most popular names of 2021 look like this.

Boys:

Noah Lucas Shem Zane Levi Liam James Finn Luca Milan

Girls: