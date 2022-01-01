Reports of fires came in across the country on New Year's Eve, including many car fires. Cars went up in flames in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Amersfoort, Hardewijk, Veenendaal, and Barendrecht, among others.

Fifteen homes in Oss in Noord-Brabant had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in a gas distribution station on Berghemseweg. A spokesperson for the fire brigade said that the fire is "burning in a controlled manner" as the power company tries to shut off the gas to extinguish the fire. "That will probably be possible without people in Oss running out of gas," said the spokesperson. The police suspect arson.

A neighborhood center caught fire in the Noord-Holland town of Uithoorn. The fire brigade received the report around 10:00 p.m. and managed to get the fire under control with a lot of equipment. The fire was extinguished by around 00:30 a.m. The damage is significant.

In Apeldoorn, a fire broke out on a house's balcony on 1e Wormenseweg on New Year's Eve. Two residents were injured and had to be taken to the hospital. According to local media, the fire was caused by fireworks on the balcony.

A building on Hoflaan in Leiden went up in flames shortly after midnight. According to Omroep West, it's an empty school building that was used as a community center. The fire brigade kept a nearby playgroup wet to prevent the fire from spreading. The building burned down in a controlled manner.

In Veen (Noord-Brabant), two scrap cars were set on fire at the intersection of Van Witboomstraat and Van der Loostraat. According to AD, about 500 people were present. In recent years, cars have often been set on fire at the turn of the year.

Car tires were set on fire on Irenestraat in Vroomshoop in Twente. The fire brigade extinguished the tires at the request of the police.

Elsewhere in the country, many fires were started in waste containers and on the street.