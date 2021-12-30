The new Cabinet, made up of the political parties VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie, is expected to join King Willem-Alexander for a swearing-in ceremony and photo shoot on January 10. The construction of the Cabinet will make it nearly impossible for Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra, and Justice Minister Fred Grapperhaus, all CDA members, to continue their current roles in the fourth Cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The names of all Cabinet members will be announced on Sunday. A statement issued by Rutte’s office indicated that he will meet with all candidates over four days, starting on January 3. He will then visit the king on January 8 to inform him of the proposed Cabinet, and to discuss the politicians filling each position. There will be 29 members of the next Cabinet, according to a document that was attached to a statement from Prime Minister Mark Rutte. That includes 20 ministers and nine state secretaries.

De Jonge briefly led the CDA party before handing over leadership to Hoekstra. Members of D66, the party which rose to place in second during the Tweede Kamer elections in March, will instead fill the top spots at the Ministries of Finance and Health. De Jonge and Hoekstra may still take up new positions in the Cabinet. De Jonge is one of three vice-prime ministers in the current Cabinet, and Hoekstra recently said he would like to continue as a Cabinet member.

Sigrid Kaag will replace Hoekstra, according to RTL Nieuws. The D66 leader started off the third Rutte Cabinet as the foreign trade and development minister, and eventually took over as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. She announced her immediate resignation from that role amid the chaos of the evacuation from Afghanistan when the Taliban solidified power there.

Grapperhaus is also unlikely to continue as the Minister of Justice and Security, one of the 11 roles to be filled by the VVD, including that of the prime minister. The VVD will also be responsible for providing Ministers of Economic Affairs, Primary and Secondary Education, Infrastructure and Water Management, Foreign Trade and Development, and the new Nature and and Emissions position.

D66 will hold a total of nine positions in the Cabinet, including at the top of the Ministries of Finance, Legal Rights, Defense, Climate and Energy, and the Health, Welfare and Sport ministry. Earlier this week, it became clear that Ingrid van Engelshoven would not continue as the Minister of Education, Culture, and Science. However, the D66 member’s job will remain a position for her party to fill.

The CDA will fill the roles of Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Social Affairs Minister, and also the Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning, as well as two state secretary jobs.

Christen Unie will hold three positions in the Cabinet. This includes a minister to handle the agriculture, nature, and food quality portfolio, and another to address poverty, social participation, and pensions.

The 29 Cabinet positions for the Rutte IV Cabinet are as follows