Travelers from the United States will be subject to a quarantine obligation, including those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, starting on December 30. The Netherlands will change the U.S. from an area at high-risk for the coronavirus to an area at very high-risk for the viral infection.

Travelers from a very high-risk area must enter quarantine for ten days upon arrival. However, this quarantine period can be cut short after five days when travelers obtain a negative test result for the coronavirus from a GGD facility. A negative coronavirus test before travel takes place is also required for those departing from the United States.

The Code Orange warning level will remain for the U.S., meaning only necessary trips to the U.S. should be undertaken, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The Ministry recommended travelers visit its website for the latest information on restrictions for passengers flying from the U.S. to the Netherlands.

Of the four risk levels, green, yellow, orange, and red, only four regions are at the lowest level. Those are Hong Kong, Macau, Saba, and St. Eustatius.