In October, I received this first copy of the latest Bible translation. The old source materials have been converted into the language of our time on the basis of the latest insights. This includes the story of Christmas:

a defenseless child as a sign of hope. The story of the birth of Jesus continues to appeal to the imagination. It has been told at all times and in all places. In festively lit churches, but also in barracks and bomb shelters. Everywhere, and again and again, it gives people comfort and courage. Even now, during this Christmas, which is forced to be so much more somber and quiet than we all hoped.

Stories give meaning and purpose to our lives. By telling stories and listening to stories, we make connections with each other. Each of us has our own story. After all, we humans are very different. We look at life in very different ways. We are free to think and believe what we want. Free to form our own world view and put it into words. Luckily!

In my job, I have the privilege of meeting the most diverse group of people and hearing their personal stories. Sometimes they are stories of courage and perseverance, such as the nurse in the Van Weel-Bethesda Hospital in Dirksland who told me about the exhausting battle many patients face in the ICU. I immediately thought about the exhausting battle she and her colleagues must face: A powerful effort this day by all of those wonderful doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who fight on and on for our health.

I also hear stories of pride and ambition. Students at TU Delft who are working on the mobility of tomorrow: Clean and climate neutral. And a company in Deurne. It makes electric buses with lightweight materials using techniques from the aerospace industry. The employees told me how they started as a small club and how proud they are of the success of their team.

Worries and tension are central to other stories I hear. A farming family in Overschild, in Groningen, with a dairy farm: Will one of the children still be able to take over the company in the future, with all the misery from leaking manure pits and other earthquake damage?

I met people from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance crews last month in Rotterdam after the incomprehensible violence there. A police officer with 37 years of experience said, "I have never experienced this." A young officer told me how he was pelted with stones while he took care of a victim.

Sometimes I hear stories of intense anger and despair. The conversation with a group of parents caught up in the benefits scandal made a big impression on me; Dutch citizens whose lives were destroyed. One of them told how she had come to the Netherlands with her parents as a little girl. Her mother and father always told her, "If you do your best and work hard, you can go far in this country." Now, it is a disappointed woman sitting in front of me. That touched me deeply.

There are many more stories I remember. As different as they are, it strikes me that they also have much in common. The same elements keep resurfacing. Again and again - in everyone - there is a need to be heard. "Look at me. Listen to me. Put yourself in my situation. Let me join in. Let me contribute!"

We do not lack stories, but we sometimes struggle to listen to them and see the people behind them. Even if we know that we can never agree on one subject, we must keep looking for what we do have in common. Even if our points of view are far apart, we must continue to live together.

Amid all the uncertainty, everyone is looking for connectedness. Even under the thickest coat of armor, there is always the desire to work together with others for a better future.

Perhaps therein lies the basis for a shared story.

What I see is the willingness of many people - young and old - to help solve problems that affect us all, like the corona pandemic; And also climate change, which we have created ourselves and for which we are now experiencing the consequences.

Do something about it together. Choose for an idyllic vision, for a joint venture to protect our lives on Earth. That, too, can be part of our story. Even a great story.

It is difficult to believe in a society without a story. We create that story ourselves, thus we cannot be without a new Cabinet. Everyone is necessary. We are making history.

What story will be told about us later? What input can we provide? Our individual influence is greater than we often think. A beautiful Jewish saying goes, 'If you have saved one life, you have saved humanity.' I wish you all – wherever you are and whatever your personal circumstances – a blessed Christmas.