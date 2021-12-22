The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) is investigating a group of doctors who prescribed the controversial drug Ivermectin to people with Covid-19. The Inspectorate confirmed this on Tuesday after reporting by RTL Nieuws. It is not recommended to use Ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19. The drug is used to treat parasites, for example, scabies, not viruses.

Chief Inspector Roderick Runne said he understands that people are looking for good treatment for Covid-19. "But that's not Ivermectin. Doctors should inform their patients about it and certainly not prescribe it." The Inspectorate said it will tackle doctors and pharmacists who still provide the drug to patients with the coronavirus.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence for the effect of Ivermectin against Covid-19, the drug is still recommended on various websites. The website "Zelfzorg Covid-19" offers consultations for 30 euros with a general practitioner. a GP advised the research editors of RTL Nieuws Ivermectin two minutes into such a consultation.

The Inspectorate is conducting several investigations against healthcare professionals, such as doctors and pharmacists, who have prescribed the drug to people with the coronavirus. They can be fined.

It is not the first time doctors have been fined for providing drugs that are not recommended to treat Covid-19. For example, at the beginning of this year, the IGJ received reports of doctors who prescribed drugs such as Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The latter is used as a medicine against malaria. However, it can also cause cardiac arrhythmias.