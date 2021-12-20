Workers of non-essential stores at the Schiphol are upset and worried that they still have to show up to work while all other retail stores had to close their doors due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Our employer said that we have to be happy we still have a job," an anonymous Schiphol employee told NH Nieuws. "There is a culture of fear. If they find out we contacted the media out of despair, we could get fired."

Schiphol was crowded on Sunday, the first day of the hard lockdown, until January 14. "Everyone is pissed," the Schiphol employee said.

Partij voor de Dieren MP Christine Teunissen wants non-essential stores to close. "There are two different measurements used here. I find that unbelieve," Teunissen said. The MP said that Schiphol has clearly shown they prioritize money over the safety of their employees by keeping non-essential stores open.

In response to NH Nieuws, Schiphol said they are happy that non-essential stores are allowed to stay open during the hard lockdown. "The stores at Schiphol are only accessible for travelers, people who would have been at the airport anyway for their trip," Schiphol said they ensure that health safety measures are taken, such as face masks and social distancing.