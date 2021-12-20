Children with medical problems can now also get vaccinated against Covid-19. This group includes children aged five to eleven who have, for example, severe asthma, a congenital heart defect, or Down syndrome. If they contract the coronavirus, they may be at greater risk than their healthy peers.

According to the Health Council, around 40 thousand children in the Netherlands have medical problems. Vaccinations will take place either at the pediatrician's office or at a GGD vaccination site. They will receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in a modified dose of ten micrograms instead of 30 micrograms. Four weeks after their first dose, children get the second jab.

In the second half of January, it will be the turn of the other children aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated with their parent's permission.