The number of reported coronavirus infections in Curaçao rose from 102 on December 7 to 202 on December 17.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital climbed from four to eight in the same period and there were four reported deaths due to Covid-19. The total number of Covid-19 deaths is now 184.

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients has concerned the government. Prime Minister Gilmar 'Pik' Pisas warned the population to be cautious during the holidays, especially when visiting the Netherlands for Christmas, yet announced no additional measures for the time being.

People on the island are advised to wear face masks in public. There is a curfew from 3:00 am to 4:30 am and a QR code is required for events with more than 100 people.

There have been no reports of the Omicron variant on the island, but according to epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth, it is only a matter of time before that happens.

Last week, the Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign began in Curaçao for people over 60. From the total population of around 160,000 inhabitants, more than 103,000 have received their first vaccination and more than 96,000 people have been vaccinated twice.