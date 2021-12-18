The Netherlands will enter a new lockdown on Sunday to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This time, the culprit is the Omicron variant of the virus, which is expected to become the dominant variant by New Year’s Eve, about six weeks after the first case was discovered in the country.

Below follows a list of all coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands to take effect on December 19. They are expected to remain in effect until January 14.

Measures and urgent advice from 5 a.m. on Sunday, December 19

Everyone should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.

People should keep 1.5 meters distance from each other

Households should not receive more than two visitors at home from 13 years of age per day, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. In that case, a maximum of four people from 13 years old per day applies.

Visit no more than one other household per day.

Outside there is a maximum group size of two people over the age of 13 from different households.

There will be an outdoor group size exception on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, when the maximum outdoor group size will increase to four people from 13 years old.

Primary schools, secondary schools, vocational schools, higher education, and after-school care are physically closed until at least January 9. There are some exceptions for emergency care for parents whose children are in crucial professions. On January 3, the Cabinet will decide about the situation in the entire education sector from January 10.

Daycare will remain open for children up through 4 years of age.

All hospitality businesses are closed to the public. Ordering in advance for take-away is possible.

All non-essential shops are closed. It is possible to order items in advance, pick them up, and make returns.

Essential shops, such as supermarkets and drugstores, are allowed to remain open until 8 p.m. A face mask obligation applies in these locations, and customers are limited to a maximum of one per 5 square meters of floor space.

Essential services exempted from the band include gas stations, pharmacies, libraries, driving schools, notaries, and attorneys.

All non-medical close contact professions, such as hairdressers and beauticians, must remain closed.

Cinemas, museums, theaters and concert halls must remain closed.

All indoor sports locations must remain closed except for swimming pools for lessons only.

Outdoor sports venues may remain open for all ages between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Adults are allowed to take part in outdoor sports with a maximum of two people at a distance of 1.5 meters away.

Children and young people up to the age of 17 can play sports outside and play matches only within their club.

There is a ban on all events.

Funerals may be held with a maximum of 100 guests.

Weekly markets are allowed to remain open.

Professional sports competitions are allowed without an audience.

Christmas markets are not allowed.

Travel within the Netherlands

The advice is to stay at home as much as possible.

When leaving the home, limit contact with others.

Keep 1.5 meters distance from others.

Travel abroad

There is no ban on foreign travel.

Follow all rules in effect at the destination.

Travel warnings and advisories can change quickly, which can affect rules for those returning to the Netherlands.

Continuing advice