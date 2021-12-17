Two radio masts along the A50 were set on fire during the early morning hours of Friday, including a transmission tower near Loenen and one near Beekbergen. The villages border each other in Gelderland, just south of Apeldoorn. No arrests have been made so far, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services workers were alerted to the incidents around 2 a.m. The first call was about the fire in the mast at Loenen, and a short time later about the fire at Beekbergen. "In both cases we are assuming arson," said the police spokesperson.

Police were not yet able to comment on the damage caused. The police are investigating the matter, including whether there is a connection between the fires. "It is exceptional that the fires happened in quick succession." The police are calling on people with tips, images or more information to pass the information on to investigators.

It is not the first time that cell towers were torched in the Netherlands. Last year, about 30 cell towers were set on fire across the country. The arson attacks may have been related to protests against the rollout of the 5G network. The incidents were not believed to be a coordinated effort.

Activists are convinced that radiation from the antennas is bad for public health and the environment. Some have also suggested theories that there is a link between 5G and coronavirus infections, that 5G can cause worsening symptoms of Covid-19, and that 5G masts can be used to track people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Several unconnected people were arrested in earlier incidents last year, some of which also occurred in the Gelderland province.