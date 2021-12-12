Chair of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care, Diederik Gommers, said on the BNR podcast he has no interest in stepping in Health Minister's shoes in the next Cabinet. Recent rumors claimed that Gommers would follow De Jonge, who will no longer be health minister in the new Cabinet, according to the AD.

"No, I really will not do that. It does not suit me at all," Gommers said. "I don't like long meetings. I hate reading long documents." Gommers said he is also too opinionated to follow party guidelines. "I'm way too difficult. I'm not even a member of any party at all," Gommers pointed out.

The medical expert said the one aspect that would appeal to him as a minister would be the press conferences. "I mean, I can do that. I would also enjoy debating with one another on important topics."

Another candidate for the position of health minister in the fourth Rutte Cabinet is chair of the National Acute Care Network Ernst Kuipers for the party D66.

On Friday, the coalition parties said they are nearing the end of their formation talks. Insiders believe the new Cabinet will present the coalition agreement to the Tweede Kamer on Wednesday.