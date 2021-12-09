Not everyone who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus is interested in getting a booster shot. Slightly less than one in ten does not or probably does not want to get a booster, although a large majority will choose to get one. This is reported by data press agency LocalFocus - part of ANP - based on a survey conducted in collaboration with Kieskompas.

In addition to the almost 9 percent who (probably) won't get a booster shot, 7.5 percent indicated they don't know yet. The other 83.5 percent will definitely or probably get a booster shot.

People aged 60 or older are currently eligible for a booster shot if they had their last Covid-19 at least six months ago. Residents of healthcare institutions, people with Down syndrome, and healthcare workers are also already receiving boosters. The rest will have their turn after the turn of the year, in order from oldest to youngest. Hugo de Jonge and the other EU Health Ministers plan to let the European vaccination certificate expire after February 1 if people have not received a booster within nine months of their vaccination.

The group that does not want a booster is the largest in Zuid-Holland and Overijssel. Flevoland has relatively the most people who haven't decided yet.

The percentage of fully vaccinated people who definitely want to get an extra shot is highest in Limburg and Drenthe. Especially in Limburg, people will have to wait longer than their age group to get an extra shot. In November, many Limburg residents tested positive for the virus, 1 in 23 people. They can only get a booster shot six months after infection.

A large majority of almost 95 percent of the over-65-year-olds (probably) want to get an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Relatively many Netherlands residents between 50 and 64 also think it is a good idea. Willingness is lower among young adults between the ages of 18 and 34. But in this group too, three quarters want to be boosted.

The researchers surveyed 4,300 respondents for this study at the end of November.