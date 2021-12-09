The Netherlands is teaming up with Belgium, France, and Spain to tackle organized crime and drug trafficking in particular. Ministers from the four countries said they are deeply concerned about the threat organized crime poses to society, citizens' fundamental rights, and the functioning of the rule of law and economy, NOS reports.

According to the four countries, the international drug trade is the most significant criminal market. Therefore, some of the main goals of this more intensive cooperation are to combat drug imports and make seaports, airports, and postal services more resilient against corruption and criminal infiltration.

"We must prevent that if we take measures to combat drug trafficking in the port of Rotterdam, that subsequently increases in Antwerp," caretaker Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security explained. "Both ports are an important gateway to the European market."

The Dutch police will also work on sharing information quickly with their Spanish and French colleagues to jointly tackle international criminal groups and their assets in Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, Grapperhaus said.