The way in which refugees and asylum seekers are housed by the Netherlands in emergency reception locations is seriously lacking, according to VluchtelingenWerk, known in English as the Dutch Council for Refugees. In many places there is a lack of privacy, safety, and heating, and there is great concern about access to healthcare, education for children and repeated relocations in a short period of time. The conclusions are the result of a study into the living conditions of 5,000 asylum seekers at 21 emergency reception locations, the Council says.

The conditions under which refugees stay in temporary shelters, such as sports halls, event halls, on boats, and in care centers, hotels, barracks and tents "are falling below the humanitarian lower limit," the organization points out. "Many then end up in massive halls and tents where privacy does not exist and it is never quiet - even at night. The lack of sleep and living so close to strangers is very taxing mentally. This causes irritation and tension. In tents in particular, it is often too cold or too warm, and winter has yet to begin," says the Council.

The emergency placements are "particularly unsuitable" for children, according to the refugee organization. "The option to cook your own food is an important part of controlling your own life. But this is only possible in two locations. Parents are concerned about the eating habits of children who do not like the food, and therefore do not receive enough nutrition."

In a critical letter, the Council for Refugees makes an urgent appeal to Ankie Broekers-Knol, the State Secretary for Justice and Security. They want more suitable locations for the reception of refugees, and for provinces and municipalities to close the unsuitable emergency facilities as soon as possible.

Their concerns were also echoed by the Dutch Red Cross, which has been assisting the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) for several months as they worked to place Afghans and other asylum seekers. The emergency aid organization "urgently" calls on parties involved in the reception to "break the current impasse".

"A solution must be found now," said Marieke van Schaik, director of Red Cross Netherlands. "All parties point the finger at each other, and it is not possible to designate a number of large locations to realize humane sheltering. We would like to help, but then there must be clarity. Otherwise it will be a very cold Christmas for people who are without home and hearth."

The COA currently offers shelter to approximately 35,000 people, partly at temporary locations. The demand for reception spots will only increase next year, COA said last week. In 2022, a total of 42,000 reception places will be needed. A major problem is the transfer of those granted refugee status to a permanent home, because of the large housing shortage in the Netherlands.

Unlike the Dutch Council for Refugees, the Red Cross thinks municipalities and the Ministry of Defense should extend the use of current reception facilities in addition to focusing on new locations. That is the way to prevent “ending up in am emergency crisis situation where people are transferred every 72 hours,” Van Schalk says. The national government and the municipalities are responsible for ensuring stability and security for these people, she adds.

Last October, the Red Cross issued a warning that reception centers in the Netherlands are in danger of falling below a "humane lower limit," similar to what the Council for Refugees said on Wednesday. They noted that access to medical and mental care is under pressure and there are concerns about the continuity of care, especially if people are relocated.

The Red Cross supports the COA at various locations with several projects, including the distribution of food and clothing, investigating missing relatives, and providing cots and camp beds.