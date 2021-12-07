Benny's Vleesservice in Nijmegen won the Worst Slogan Election of 2021 with its slogan, "My balls weigh 130 grams." The slogan got 23 percent of the votes in the annual election.

Benny van Es, the owner of the Nijmegen butchery, told NOS that he often gets comments about the text on the back of his company van. "You experience very nice reactions," he said. He came up with the slogan himself, he said, and dithered for a while about maybe not making it so bawdy. He was surprised by the nomination. He got the call last week, he said. "And that's how the ball started rolling."

When asked what he'd say to people who don't like the slogan, Van Es told NL Times: "It's a joke. I have no hard feelings for those people."

Christine Liebrecht, lecturer in information sciences at Tilburg University and the person behind the worst slogan election, told NOS that the sexually-tinted nature of Benny's slogan might be what won the election for him. Slogans with a double meaning are more likely to win the election, especially if there is a sexual hint to it.

Second place went to cafeteria Borst for its slogan "Borstvoeding aan huis," which translates to "breastfeeding at home." Almelo came in third for "I AM lelo." A total of 4,000 votes were cast.

Some of the other nominees:

Maki deze slogan youso happy? Stem dan op Happy Sushi! https://t.co/qcK03jLzzl pic.twitter.com/o3Y4KPxXI3 — Slechte slogans (@slechteslogans) December 3, 2021

Ga jij kiezen voor justleasen? 🚗🚙🚕 Met hun leus maakt @justleaseNL kans op de titel Slechtste Slogan van 2021! Je kunt tot maandag 12.00 uur je stem uitbrengen op https://t.co/ZtEUJoJ0Fh pic.twitter.com/M96ayIfXlf — Slechte slogans (@slechteslogans) December 2, 2021

Vers van de "Pres", deze #slogan van @WC_Presikhaaf. Vind je 'm goed of slecht? Stemmen kan tot morgenmiddag 12.00 uur op https://t.co/qcK03jLzzl pic.twitter.com/3Ap3uxrpZ3 — Slechte slogans (@slechteslogans) December 5, 2021