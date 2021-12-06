Princess Beatrix is ​​doing very well despite her coronavirus infection, said hKing Willem-Alexander. He gave a comment on his mother's condition to television show Blauw Bloed on Monday afternoon, two days after it was announced that the princess tested positive for the coronavirus and that she is in home isolation.

"Fortunately, there is nothing wrong. She only had a bit of a cold; thought it was the air conditioning in the tropics. She got tested, it was positive," said the king when asked how Beatrix is ​​feeling. The 83-year-old princess and former queen returned from a four-day working visit to Curaçao last Monday. There she announced that she has had two Covid-19 vaccinations and a booster shot. "She's in very good spirits otherwise, so it's all fantastic," said the king.

The king thanked everyone in the Netherlands for the outpouring of support the family received. "So I think I would also like to thank everyone on her behalf for the compassion and well-wishes, but she is doing great."

During the working visit, Princess Beatrix paid particular attention to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and to nature conservation on the island. At the start of that visit, face masks were worn and a distance of 2 meters was kept, as is mandatory in some places on the island.

Those measures were not always followed later in the visit.