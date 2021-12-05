The Oranjebond is encouraging its members to celebrate Princess Amalia's 18th birthday on Tuesday. The milestone should be marked by ringing bells and raising flags throughout the country, said the organization, which promotes more connectivity between the Dutch public and the Royal House.

This birthday is of particular significance because Amalia will haver reached the age at which she can ascend the throne and succeed her father, King Willem-Alexander, should she be called upon to do so.

"We ask that everyone to celebrate this royal birthday with flags and orange pennants as a symbol of joy and solidarity. We encourage bell ringing from all over the Netherlands between 9:00 and 9:10 a.m.", says Oranjebond chairman Pieter Verhoeve.

It was previously announced that the Royal Dutch Bellringers Association (KNKV) created a special composition for the occasion. The work, entitled “Amalia Eighteen,” will be played by carillonneurs throughout the country on her birthday and the following days.

Additionally, the Oranjebond has opened a registry where members of the public can congratulate Amalia on her birthday. Mayors have also been called upon to record a personal message for the princess along with an 18-year-old from their city. The Oranjebond is making their own congratulatory video for Amalia as well.