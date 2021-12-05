Hospitals have not reached 'code black' in the ICUs, but it is overcrowded, chair of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care Diederik Gommers said.

Ten days ago, it was expected that there would be 680 Covid-19 patients in the ICU and according to Gommers, we would have ended up at code black if harsh measures were not taken. Code black means that doctors have to decide which patients they can treat and who not. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge moved a coronavirus press conference ahead, announcing new restrictions earlier than previously intended.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch ICUs has been around 600 in recent days. "So, there is no code at the moment. But 600 Covid-19 is still an enormous amount, nurses are having a hard time and patients have to be treated again today and patients have to be transferred between hospitals because some are full."

The number of Covid-19 patients decreased in the past two days. The National Patient Coordination Center (LCPS) reported that there were still 2,670 Covid-19 patients on Saturday, 58 patients less than on Friday.

"If the numbers flatten out further, it will look a bit rosier," Gommers said. "Next week is an important week in which we will see which way things are going: have we made it, or will there still be an increase?"

Due to the influx of Covid-19 patients, the capacity will be expanded to 1,250 beds on Monday, the LCPS announced on Friday. To make space for more beds, other care needed to be canceled or postponed.