A 25-year-old from Noordeloos in Zuid-Holland died early Sunday morning while pulling a delivery van out of a ditch with a tractor. A police spokesperson said the tractor overturned for unknown reasons.

The fatal accident took place on the Dorpsweg in Hoogblokland on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. The 25-year-old was called to come and help after three people in a van ended up in the ditch. According to the police spokesperson, something went wrong while the 25-year-old was trying a maneuver to free the vehicle.

The three people in the van remained unharmed. "They were able to get out of the car themselves," the spokesperson said.