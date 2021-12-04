A foggy, hazy, rainy early Saturday morning will continue with consistent cloud coverage and the occasional drizzle throughout the day. Overnight temperatures were predicted to fall as low as 1 degree Celsius in the east of the country. The high temperature will range from about 3 degrees in the east, to 5 degrees in the western provinces. It could be slightly warmer in Zeeland.

"The wind will be from the southeast and mostly weak. The wind will shift from out of the west in the afternoon and will increase to become moderate to fairly strong, and strong along the coast,” according to meteorological institute KNMI. The strong winds sustaining at about 50 km/h along the coast should quiet down in the evening.

The rain was expected to be heavier in the west, though those in the southwest may luck out with some dryer weather in the afternoon. Showers will pick back up again in the evening, the KNMI predicted.

The rain will continue on Sunday, accompanied by a slight rise in maximum temperature. Some parts of the country could reach 7 degrees during the daytime.

The night leading into Monday will drop to minus 2, meaning there is a probability of frost. "On Monday and Tuesday, there is a reasonable to high chance of a code yellow warning for slippery conditions due to winter showers and/or frost," said the KNMI.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the high temperature was likely to hold at between 8 and 9 degrees with winds out of the south at up to 30 km/h. There is a good chance of precipitation each day of the week.

The following seven days has a 75 percent chance of more mild weather compared to the average for this time of year. A 60 percent chance of precipitation was predicted, with a 20 percent chance of gusty winds. Overnight frost remains a possibility.