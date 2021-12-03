Minister Kajsa Ollongern of Home Affairs is working on a legislative amendment that will allow municipalities to give their own residents priority for some newly built homes, a spokesperson for the Ministry confirmed to the Volkskrant.

Currently, municipalities have no power in allocating newly built homes. Such priority arrangements have always been a sensitive issue because it touches on the fundamental right to freedom of housing.

The legislative amendment to the Housing Act will allow municipalities to give local residents priority in 30 percent of newly built social owner-occupied homes with a price up to 355,000 euros. That is the limit of the National Mortgage Guarantee in 2022.

The bill is currently up for consultation, which means everyone can comment on the proposed change. After that, it will go to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, for approval.