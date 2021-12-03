The Cabinet hopes people will celebrate Sinterklaas while being careful, especially around older relatives. "Sinterklaas is really a party that you celebrate with grandpa and grandma and the grandchildren," said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. "But if you do, also do a self-test so that Sinterklaas remains a party and does not become a party for the virus."

Both he and Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus emphasized an "urgent advice" to receive at most four guests at home. If necessary, people can celebrate Sinterklaas "via WebEx," Grapperhaus said, referring to the secure video calling service widely used for government meetings. He doesn't think it's necessary to blow off Sinterklaas. "Still write a poem."

Grapperhaus praised the "old Dutch tradition" that is Sinterklaas "With poems, with surprises, with pepernoten, and nice gifts." "Very distinguishable from Santa Claus, for example. I don't really like that at all." The Minister also praised people who are again "focusing on what is needed," lowering the pressure on healthcare. He called this a "worthless time" for the hospitality industry and theaters. "We have to help each other a bit. I can't make it better than it is."