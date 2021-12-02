Extinction Rebellion demonstrators occupied the replica of the VOC ship Amsterdam near the Maritime Museum in the Dutch capital on Thursday morning. They hung a banner reading "Zwarte Piet is racism, break from colonialism" on the ship.

According to Extinction Rebellion, which usually focuses on the climate, this protest is one of a series of anti-Zwarte Piet campaigns by Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP). The climate protesters show "solidarity in the fight against racism."

"Racism and colonialism are also main causes of the climate and ecological crisis," the spokesperson said. "Climate justice is only possible if we dare to name and tackle racism, colonialism, and other oppressive systems in our society."

"The Maritime Museum ship is the epitome of our colonial past, which is why we chose this place," one of the protesters who occupied the ship said to Het Parool. "When the director asked us to leave the ship, we did. We are not here to hijack the ship but to make a point."

This year marks the tenth anniversary of KOZP's founding. The action group launched an anti-Zwarte Piet challenge, calling on people to commit small or large acts of resistance against the racist caricature that is Zwarte Piet.