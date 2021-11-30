The Omikron variant of the coronavirus arrived in the Netherlands a week earlier than was previously known. In two separate test samples taken by the GGD on 19 and 23 November, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) found the variant, which is considered to be one of serious concern.

The test samples contain an abnormality in the virus's spike protein. "This gave rise to the suspicion that it was the Omikron variant," according to the RIVM. Further research into the genetic material of the virus confirmed this theory.

The RIVM has informed the GGDs where the positive tests were taken. They will then inform the people concerned, and conduct source and contact research. According to the RIVM, it is not yet clear whether these two people have recently visited the southern Africa. Initially, the Omicron variant was found in fourteen people in after they returned to the Netherlands from the region on Friday.

The RIVM is monitoring the spread of the new variant through various studies. It is possibly more contagious than the Delta variant, which has been dominant since June. New positive tests from people who have been to southern Africa, as well as tests from some time ago, are being further investigated for the new variant.

The RIVM expects to provide an update on the situation surrounding the Omicron variant next Tuesday.