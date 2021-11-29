The weeklong flattening out of the average number of new coronavirus infections continued on Monday. Some 21,552 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Sunday and Monday morning, bringing the seven-day moving average down slightly to 22,327. The average has remained between 22,000 and 22,550 for seven consecutive days.

The moving average was just about three percent higher compared to a week ago. It was still about three-times the value reported at the start of November. It also remains to be seen what impact the new Omicron variant will have on infection figures in the weeks and months ahead.

About 21.7 percent of people tested by the GGD between November 21-27 received a positive diagnosis. That was still down from the peak of 22.5 percent. A record of just under 94,600 people were tested each of those seven days.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (616), The Hague (543), and Amsterdam (445). The total in the capital was a full 46 percent below average, a key piece of data suggesting the possibility that some missing figures will be included in the results of the coming days. Figures from Rotterdam and The Hague were about average. A total of 54 municipalities reported over a hundred infections in the new data.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in active hospitalized care rose by the highest volume since January 4. There were 2,772 people with the disease in hospitals on Monday afternoon, an increase of 130 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The hospital total has eclipsed the peak reported in the spring, and was now at its highest level since January 6. It was 14 percent higher compared to last Monday. A similar increase would lift that figure up to 3,166.

The current total included 563 patients in intensive care. The net increase brought that figure to its highest point since May 25. The other 2,209 patients were being treated in regular care, a net increase of 118.