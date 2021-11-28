The number of life coaches increased enormously in the Netherlands over the past years. The Chamber of Commerce (KVK) reports that the number of people registered as a life coaches increased more than tenfold over the past eight years. A life coach is someone who guides people in achieving personal goals.

On 1 January 2013, 478 people were registered as life coaches with the KVK. On 1 November this year, there were 5,071. Most of them are located in the Randstad, mainly in Amsterdam and Utrecht. Nearly 500 life coaches are active in both cities. More than two in three are women.

"We also see that both the demand and the supply of coaches are increasing strongly," said board member Miriam Oude Wolbers of the Dutch Association of Professional Coaches in an explanation. According to her, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to find the right coach because it is not a protected profession. "It's good to at least delve into the background, coach training, and certification of your coach," said Oude Wolbers.