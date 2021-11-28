Travelers from the Netherlands going to Switzerland must present a negative coronavirus test and have to quarantine for ten days upon arrival, regardless of the test result. The Swiss government announced the rules due to the likely spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Switzerland's neighbor Liechtenstein instated the same measures on Saturday evening.

The same rules apply to both people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those not. The impact of the recently discovered Omicron variant is not yet known. Many countries do not want to take risks. The Netherlands instated a travel ban for non-EU citizens from southern Africa, where the variant was first discovered.

Switzerland reported the discovery of the Omicron variant earlier than the RIVM. Shortly after the Swiss announcement, the RIVM confirmed that some travelers who tested positive for the coronavirus from South Africa were most likely carrying the Omicron variant.

