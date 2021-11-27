The coronavirus press conference on Friday evening passed without further incidents. A demonstration with around 100 participants in the center of The Hague during the conference held by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge proceeded peacefully.

Police did report that several people had been arrested in the center of The Hague and its surroundings for possession of illegal fireworks or not showing identification documents. Police did not comment on the number of people arrested.

"Thanks to the great efforts and alertness of police, the evening in The Hague passed peacefully and confrontations were avoided," the municipality of The Hague stated.

Shortly before the press conference, the municipality had issued an emergency order for the city center. The city had received indications there would be disruptions in the area. Three men from Utrecht, a 15-year-old boy from Lopik and a 17-year-old boy from Zeist, had incited people to riot. Police took them and several other people in Herkenbosch, Hilversum and Beverwijk into custody.

Unrest had broken out at previous press conferences. Last weekend, there were also riots in multiple cities across the country, including Rotterdam, Groningen and Roermond, leading to several injured and over 170 arrests.

Since earlier on Friday, emergency orders have been in force in several municipalities, including Maastricht, Sittard-Geleen, Stein and Beek, out of fear of further disturbances until Monday at 8 a.m.